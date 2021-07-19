Dodger Stadium to Require Masks in Covered Concourses

Anyone 2 years of age and older attending games at Dodger Stadium beginning Monday night will be required to wear a mask or appropriate face covering while in covered stadium concourses and at concession stands, in accordance with the latest Los Angeles County Department of Public Health order.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering while seated in their ticketed seats.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers plan to hold a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic during their seven-game homestand, which runs through Sunday.

It will be located on the left field Reserve level. Ticket holders receiving their vaccine will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future 2021 home game while supplies last.