LA County Fair 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

By Heather Navarro

The LA County Fair Association

The LA County Fair 2020 was canceled, the associated announced May 14, 2020.

The 2020 LA County Fair will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fair Association announced Thursday afternoon.

While retail businesses opened for curbside service in LA County and some cities relaxed parts of stay-at-home orders, the fair was canceled for the second time in its nearly 100-year history.

The fair had been scheduled for for Sept. 4-27.

The news follows the cancellation of the Orange County Fair and Ventura County Fair.

This is the second time the fair shuttered since World War II from 1942 to 1947.

It also had closed for one day during the terrorist attacks Sept. 11, 2001.

The 100-year anniversary of the fair is slated for 2022.

