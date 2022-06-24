LA County

LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby Announces His Retirement

"I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County," Daryl L. Osby said.

By City News Service

Chief Daryl L. Osby
Getty

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby announced Friday that he is retiring, effective July 30.

"I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as fire chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,'' Osby said.

Osby was initially appointed to head the department by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in February 2011.

bruces beach 18 hours ago

LA County to Return Bruce’s Beach Property to Descendants of Black Couple

coronavirus 17 hours ago

COVID Hospital Admissions Are Slowing in LA County. Will We Avoid Mask Mandate?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a lifesaving rescue, medical treatment or just a helping hand,'' Osby said.

"It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye,'' Osby said. "It was truly an honor to be your fire chief.''

During the transition phase before Osby's retirement, he will work with his executive team along with the Board of Supervisors to ensure a seamless succession plan, the fire department said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA CountyLos Angeles County Fire DepartmentFire Chief
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us