2 hospitalized in crash involving LA County Fire Department vehicle in Palmdale

Two people were hospitalized after a Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday in the Palmdale area.
The crash was reported on Palmdale Boulevard near 140th Street East in the Palmdale area. Two people were airlifted from the scene.
Details about their injuries were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the injured victims were in the fire department truck.
Refresh this page for updates.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.