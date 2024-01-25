Palmdale

2 hospitalized in crash involving LA County Fire Department vehicle in Palmdale

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Los Angeles County fire vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday Jan. 25, 2024 in Palmdale.
NBCLA

Two people were hospitalized after a Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday in the Palmdale area.

The crash was reported on Palmdale Boulevard near 140th Street East in the Palmdale area. Two people were airlifted from the scene.

Details about their injuries were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the injured victims were in the fire department truck.

