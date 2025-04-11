LA County Fire station damaged by blaze is set to reopen in Huntington Park

Eleven months after it was heavily damaged by an early morning fire, Los Angeles County Fire Station 164 in Huntington Park will reopen Friday.

The fire burned through the two-story building in the 6000 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 4 a.m. May 1, 2024. The fire was contained about 20 minutes later, but not before causing major damage to the facility.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said at the time she went to the station to survey the damage, and said it was completely ruined.

“This is one of the busiest in my district -- serving not only Huntington Park but responding to calls across Southeast LA,” Hahn said in a statement at the time. “The smell is acrid. Much of the station is completely destroyed. The ceiling lights have melted.”

According to Hahn, firefighters were sleeping moments before the fire broke out. She said a good Samaritan rang the station's doorbell to alert the firefighters before the flames worsened.

“Our firefighters couldn't reach their turnout gear, so many of them fought the fire in T-shirts and flip-flops until a nearby station could respond,” Hahn said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. With the station in ruins, fire crews have been working out of a temporary facility for nearly a year.

In August, Hahn introduced a motion that was approved by the Board of Supervisors, expediting a $16 million rebuilding and renovation of the station. According to Hahn's office, the work was “completed in record time.”

On Friday afternoon, Hahn will join county Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores, and county Internal Services Department Director Michael Owh at a ceremony officially reopening the rebuilt station at 6208 Alameda St. -- “welcoming back firefighters and residents to their hometown fire station in the city of Huntington Park.”