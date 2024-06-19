Procession to honor LA County firefighter killed in quarry explosion

A 52-year-old Los Angeles County firefighter who was killed in an explosion at a Southern California quarry will be honored during a procession Wednesday to his final resting place.

Andrew Pontious, a 19-year veteran firefighter, died in the line of duty Friday when a burning front-loader exploded at the quarry in the Antelope Valley community of Littlerock north of Los Angeles. His is survived by his wife, stepdaughter, parents and brother, a former county fire department captain.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and nearby agencies will be part of the 11 a.m. procession from the coroner's office near downtown Los Angeles to Forest Lawn-Covina Hills cemetery.

Pontious also served the communities of El Monte, Rosemead and San Fernando during his career.

Firefighters arrived at the quarry Friday around 2 p.m. on Pearblossom Highway when part of the front-end loader exploded, killing Pontious and injuring a colleague. The second firefighter, who has not been identified, was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released

"I don't know how the fire started and I don't know what exploded," LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at the time, noting that the investigation as just getting underway.

Homicide and arson investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating.

Marrone said Pontious was stationed in Palmdale. He described him as a "wonderful man. He was married. He's a father. It's just such a tragedy."

Pontious was known for his exemplary work ethic, unwavering positive disposition and genuine love for helping people, department officials said. New firefighters could always count on him for guidance and mentorship, the department said. When new battalion chiefs arrived, he was the first to give them a tour on their first day.

Pontious was also a talented cook who often volunteered even when not on the schedule. Known affectionately as "Uncle," he was said to have enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and studying wildlife. His passion for wildlife conservation was well-known among colleagues and friends.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered flags at the state capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighter.

"His service protecting the Los Angeles community will never be forgotten,'' the governor said in a statement a day after the tragedy.