Average LA County Gas Price Soars Past $6 Per Gallon

The average price for a gallon of regular in Los Angeles County surges overnight to pass $6.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Someone pump the brakes. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now above $6 in Los Angeles County.

And, that's not even the most expensive in California.

The average price rose 2.3 cents to $6.011, according to figures released Tuesday by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The overnight surge was the 28th consecutive increase and comes 19 days after prices topped $5 for the first time.

The average price for a gallon of regular is 17.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.224 higher than one month ago and $2.085 greater than one year ago.

In Orange County, the average price rose 2 cents to a record $5.967, the 31st consecutive increase. It has risen $1.207 during the streak, including two- tenths of a cent Monday.

The Orange County average price is 16.7 cents more than one week ago, $1.202 higher than one month ago and $2.059 greater than one year ago.

Here are average gas prices for a gallon of regular around Southern California, according to AAA.

  • Los Angeles County: $6.01
  • Orange County: $5.96
  • Riverside County: $5.88
  • San Bernardino County: $5.90
  • Ventura County: $5.97

Tuesday's statewide average for a gallon of regular stands at $5.86. The cheapest prices can be found in far Northern and Central California. In Modoc County, the average price is $5.41, the lowest in the state.

The most expensive average price can be found in Mono County in east-central California at $6.58. Inyo and San Luis Obispo counties also eclipsed $6.

Several California counties have average prices just a fraction of a cent shy of $6.

The national average is $4.24.

