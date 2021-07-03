LA County Gas Prices Continue to Rise As 4th of July Travelers Hit the Road

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 17th time in 19 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.32, its highest amount since May 1, 2014.

The average price has risen 7.4 cents over the past 19 days, including four-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.4 cents more than one week ago, 8.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.233 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.088 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The average price of gas in the United States was $3.10 as of Tuesday, according to AAA.

The Orange County average price rose for the 12th time in 14 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $4.282, its highest amount since May 6, 2014. It has increased 7.9 cents over the past 14 days, including two-tenths of a cent Friday.

The Orange County average price is 2.8 cents more than one week ago, 9.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.211 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.074 since the start of the year, including 68.1 cents during a run of 72 increases in 73 days that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are mainly the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.