LA County Hair Salons and Barber Shops Can Resume Indoor Operations at Limited Capacity

Hair salons and barber shops will be allowed to resume indoor operations soon throughout Los Angeles County, but they must operate at limited capacity, it was announced Wednesday.

The beauty and grooming establishments will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted. Options for increasing capacity will be reevaluated three weeks after Labor Day and at that time, if coronavirus case numbers allow, hair salons will be allowed to increase capacity to 50%.

It was not immediately clear what day salons and barber shops would be allowed to reopen.

Salons were forced to close in March under Gov. Gavin Newsom stay-at-home order. They were allowed to reopen in May and then closed down again on July 13, when most indoor businesses were ordered to close amid a spike of coronavirus cases in California.

On July 20, Newsom modified that order to allow hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors and other beauty services to operate outdoors while following certain guidelines, including wearing a face covering.