LA County

LA County Hair Salons and Barber Shops Can Resume Indoor Operations at Limited Capacity

The beauty and grooming establishments were initially shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Whitney Irick

Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Hair salons and barber shops will be allowed to resume indoor operations soon throughout Los Angeles County, but they must operate at limited capacity, it was announced Wednesday.

The beauty and grooming establishments will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted. Options for increasing capacity will be reevaluated three weeks after Labor Day and at that time, if coronavirus case numbers allow, hair salons will be allowed to increase capacity to 50%.

It was not immediately clear what day salons and barber shops would be allowed to reopen.

Salons were forced to close in March under Gov. Gavin Newsom stay-at-home order. They were allowed to reopen in May and then closed down again on July 13, when most indoor businesses were ordered to close amid a spike of coronavirus cases in California.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

MIS-C 1 hour ago

‘This Has Been a Lot': Teen Struggles With Severe Inflammatory Syndrome After COVID-19 Battle

conception dive boat tragedy 4 hours ago

Permanent Memorial Unveiled to Honor Conception Dive Boat Tragedy Victims

Some salon owners in Orange County are going to great lengths to keep their shops over. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

On July 20, Newsom modified that order to allow hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors and other beauty services to operate outdoors while following certain guidelines, including wearing a face covering.

This article tagged under:

LA Countycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us