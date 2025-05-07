LA County health officials confirm 4th measles case in the region

A person who traveled to Los Angeles County from abroad has been confirmed to have measles, becoming the fourth case of the disease in a county resident or visitor this year, and prompting health officials today to urge people to get vaccinated.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the latest patient was not infectious during the time of travel, and there are no public locations in the county where people may have been exposed. Officials at some health care facilities are contacting their own patients and staff who may have been exposed to the traveler.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The health agency issued a statement warning of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically

"With measles outbreaks happening both in the United States and internationally, an increase in cases in our county highlights how important it is for residents to get protected before residents begin making summer travel plans," according to the department. "Public Health encourages all residents to get protected by receiving the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine if they are not immune."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Symptoms of measles can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. A red rash usually appears one to four days after symptoms begin, starting at the head and then spreading to the lower body. There is no cure or treatment.

Residents were urged to review the immunization and medical records to determine if they have been vaccinated. Residents should also contact their health care provider as soon as possible if they think they've been exposed and they are pregnant, have a weakened immune system or are not immunized. Anyone who develops symptoms was asked to stay home and avoid school, work or large gatherings.

"A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms to show up after exposure," County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. "Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. As L.A. County residents begin to travel this summer and with measles cases increasing among those who have recently traveled, we remind everyone that the best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine."