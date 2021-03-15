LA County Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season

In another hint that summer may be a return to "normal," Los Angeles County is recruiting lifeguards for the coming season.

LA County Parks is looking for strong swimmers who can maintain a safe environment at park pools and teach swim classes. The job starts at more than $18 per hour with paid training and flexible summer work hours.

Qualified applicants must pass a 500-yard swimming test in 9.5 minutes or less to be eligible. Those hired will participate in an extensive training program.

Pools closed last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, but are slated to reopen this season, subject to health guidelines.

The county employs more than 700 pool lifeguards at 30 facilities with 42 pools. Would-be lifeguards must apply online and can find a job posting here.