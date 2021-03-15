LA County

LA County Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season

The county employs more than 700 pool lifeguards at 30 facilities with 42 pools.

By City News Service

520162206
Getty Images (File)

 In another hint that summer may be a return to "normal," Los Angeles County is recruiting lifeguards for the coming season.

LA County Parks is looking for strong swimmers who can maintain a safe environment at park pools and teach swim classes. The job starts at more than $18 per hour with paid training and flexible summer work hours.

Qualified applicants must pass a 500-yard swimming test in 9.5 minutes or less to be eligible. Those hired will participate in an extensive training program.

Pools closed last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, but are slated to reopen this season, subject to health guidelines.

The county employs more than 700 pool lifeguards at 30 facilities with 42 pools. Would-be lifeguards must apply online and can find a job posting here.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Business 45 mins ago

FAA Extends Zero-Tolerance Policy for Unruly Airline Passengers as Cases Top 500

covid-19 vaccine 1 hour ago

LA City-Run Vaccination Sites Expected to Administer 55,000 First Doses This Week

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Roaring Economy Will Benefit More Than Just Reopening Trades, Credit Suisse Analyst Says

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA Countylos angeles county
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us