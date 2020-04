If you’re looking for some much-needed companionship, adoption fees are being waived at all seven Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control centers.

Here’s what to know about adopting an animal at one of the county care centers.

The adoption fee waiver was made possible by any $80,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. The money also allows the agency to buy medical equipment and enlist veterinary services its needed for animals who require more extensive treatment.