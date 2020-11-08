LA County Issues Beach Water Contamination Warning Due to Rainfall

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach water use advisory Sunday cautioning residents that because of the recent rainfall debris, bacteria and other health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

The advisory will be in effect until at least 7:30 a..m. Tuesday. It may be extended depending on further rainfall, County Health Officer Muntu Davis said.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 800-525-5662.