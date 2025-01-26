LA County issues ocean water quality advisory

The County of Los Angeles Public Health has issued a statement to say that there's an ocean water quality rain advisory for all L.A. beaches, in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas,'' the report states. "This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand. Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends."

This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.