LA County to accept applications for landlord rent relief program

The second round of program applications will be accepted starting Monday.

By City News Service

The application window opens Monday for the second round of rent relief in a Los Angeles County program for landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county's Department of Consumer and Business Affairs previously announced the application period will open Monday at 9 a.m. and continue until 4:59 p.m. June 4. Potential applicants were urged to review eligibility requirements, register to receive a link to the application once it opens and access the application directly when it is available Monday morning.

Several community organizations will also provide free webinars and technical assistance in multiple languages. Support services will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting from the application opening date.

The program, officially known as the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program, was launched Dec. 12, 2023, in an effort to provide financial support to landlords who have been economically impacted by the pandemic. Spearheaded by the Board of Supervisors and administered by The Center by Lendistry, the program provided more than $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords. Eligible landlords were able to apply for up to $30,000 per rental unit, covering past due rent and eligible expenses dating back to April 1, 2022.

The first round was completed in January.

The program is specifically designed to help small, mom-and-pop landlords who own up to four rental units, officials said. The goal is to reduce tenant evictions, maintain the viability of small-scale rental businesses and ensure the availability of affordable housing, officials said.

DCBA will continue to use a prioritized review process, focusing on applications that serve vulnerable tenants and properties in areas of highest need, as identified by the county Equity Explorer Tool, officials said. Submitting an application does not guarantee funding.

Applicants from the first round were urged to finalize any incomplete tasks and contact the Rent Relief Customer Call Center at 877-849-0770 for further assistance, which will help expedite processing and aid distribution.

