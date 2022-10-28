LA County Libraries Give Away Free Diapers and Hygiene Products

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Baby2Baby and LA County Library are launching a new pilot program where they will be providing free diapers, wipes, and menstrual products at the following five library locations: Baldwin Park, Willowbrook, San Fernando, Pico Rivera, and Lancaster.

“Inflation is impacting our residents in big ways and small — extending to essential items like diapers, wipes, and menstrual products. These are supplies families cannot go without,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

“We owe it to our residents to provide free essential items in accessible locations like our libraries. “

The program is possible thanks to a generous donation from Baby2Baby. This nonprofit has been providing childcare essentials to families in need for over 11 years.

"We are so proud to be collaborating on this project with LA County Libraries and Supervisor Solis,” shared co-CEOs of Baby2Baby, Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “The statistic that one out of three families in this country struggles to afford diapers for their children was one that inspired us 11 years ago to start providing basic essentials to families right here in Los Angeles.”

“We have seen families living in poverty forced to make impossible choices between buying diapers and food for their children. With diaper prices at an all-time high, this partnership between Baby2Baby and LA County Library comes at a perfect time to help the families we serve," said the co-CEOs.