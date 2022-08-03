LA Public Library

LA County Libraries Lend Tools to the Community

The inventory includes hammers, wrenches, electrical cords, kitchen utensils, sewing machines, garden tools, power tools and much more.

By Telemundo 52

Balbino Avilés

What to Know

  • Tool loans are offered at five of LA County's libraries, including the Compton, Lancaster, Norwalk, Rosemead and San Fernando branches.
  • Inventory available to check out includes hammers, wrenches, electrical cords, kitchen utensils, sewing machines, garden tools, power tools and much more.
  • To check out a tool through the tool loan program, you must be age 18 or older and have a card from the LA County library system.

Do you have home repairs you need to complete, but you lack the tools to get the job done?

The Los Angeles County Library can help, through its Tool Lending Library program.

The Tool Lending Library, which opened May 3, provides the community with the opportunity to borrow tools and craft items at no cost.

Tool loans are offered at five of LA County's libraries, including the Compton, Lancaster, Norwalk, Rosemead and San Fernando branches.

The inventory includes hammers, wrenches, electrical cords, kitchen utensils, sewing machines, garden tools, power tools and much more, but the tools available vary by participating library.

To check out a tool through the tool loan program, you must be age 18 or older and have a card from the LA County library system.

Up to six tools can be borrowed at a time, but only two of them can be power tools. The tools cannot be sent to another library for pickup, and they must be returned in-person to the library where the loan was requested.

The loan period is 7 days, without the option for renewal. Tools should not be placed in the book return boxes.

For more information about the program and tool availability, including a catalog of available tools, click here.

This story was translated from our sister station, Telemundo 52. Para leer en español, haga clic aquí.

This article tagged under:

LA Public LibraryLA County Library
