LA County Libraries Start Sidewalk Pickup Service

Starting Monday, Los Angeles County libraries began a phased reopening, offering a sidewalk pickup service at some locations.

Bookdrops will also reopen for those returning items.

At 24 libraries, bookworms can take the following steps:

Find a library closest to you here.

If you have a library card, find your book of choice and put it on a hold. You can also do this by phone.

Call the library once you have received notification that your hold is available.

Go to the library and park in a designated sidewalk service pickup. Be sure to wear a face covering.

Call the library at the number listed on the parking sign.

Staff will give you instructions, and you’ll be asked to wait in a designated area while wearing a face covering.

Your book will be brought out to you.

Return the book by the due date. Bookdrops will reopen.

Here are the libraries reopening:

A C Bilbrew Library

Agoura Hills Library

Angelo M. Iacoboni Library

Avalon Library

Baldwin Park Library

Carson Library

Claremont Helen Renwick Library

Culver City Julian Dixon Library

Diamond Bar Library

East Los Angeles Library

Huntington Park Library

La Crescenta Library

Lancaster Library

Lawndale Library

Leland R. Weaver Library

Manhattan Beach Library

Montebello Library

Norwalk Express Library

Rosemead Library

Rowland Heights Library

Stevenson Ranch Library

View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library

West Covina Library

West Hollywood Library

LA City libraries do not have a timeline for reopening just yet.

