los angeles county

LA County Libraries Start Sidewalk Pickup Service

By Heather Navarro

A file photo of books on a desk.

Starting Monday, Los Angeles County libraries began a phased reopening, offering a sidewalk pickup service at some locations. 

Bookdrops will also reopen for those returning items. 

At 24 libraries, bookworms can take the following steps:

Find a library closest to you here.

If you have a library card, find your book of choice and put it on a hold. You can also do this by phone.

Call the library once you have received notification that your hold is available.

Go to the library and park in a designated sidewalk service pickup. Be sure to wear a face covering. 

Call the library at the number listed on the parking sign.

Staff will give you instructions, and you’ll be asked to wait in a designated area while wearing a face covering. 

Your book will be brought out to you. 

Return the book by the due date. Bookdrops will reopen.

Here are the libraries reopening:

A C Bilbrew Library
Agoura Hills Library
Angelo M. Iacoboni Library
Avalon Library
Baldwin Park Library
Carson Library
Claremont Helen Renwick Library
Culver City Julian Dixon Library
Diamond Bar Library
East Los Angeles Library
Huntington Park Library
La Crescenta Library

Lancaster Library
Lawndale Library
Leland R. Weaver Library
Manhattan Beach Library
Montebello Library
Norwalk Express Library
Rosemead Library
Rowland Heights Library
Stevenson Ranch Library
View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library
West Covina Library
West Hollywood Library

LA City libraries do not have a timeline for reopening just yet.

