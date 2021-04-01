LA County

LA County Library to Reopen 30 Out of its 85 Locations on April 19

Additional locations are expected to open in a phased process, and outdoor programming with limited numbers of participants will begin in September at select libraries.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The Los Angeles County library system will reopen 30 of its 85 locations for “select in-person service” this month following the county's move into the orange tier of the state's economic reopening blueprint.

The selected LA County Library branches will reopen April 19, with capacity restricted to 50%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

driving 1 hour ago

Farmers Insurance: More Than Half of Drivers Admit Using Cell Phones While Driving

Long Beach 3 hours ago

Youth Football League in Long Beach Raising Money to Help Low-Income Children Play

Additional locations are expected to open in a phased process, and outdoor programming with limited numbers of participants will begin in September at select libraries.

Sidewalk service and book drops will remain available at all reopening libraries.

The locations reopening April 19 are:

   -- Angelo M Iacoboni in Lakewood;

   -- Avalon;

   -- Claremont Helen Renwick;

   -- Clifton M. Brakensiek in Bellflower;

   -- Compton;

   -- Culver City Julian Dixon;

   -- Diamond Bar;

   -- Duarte;

   -- East Los Angeles;

   -- El Monte;

   -- Graham Library near South Gate;

   -- Huntington Park;

   -- La Crescenta;

   -- Lancaster;

   -- Lawndale;

   -- Leland R. Weaver in South Gate;

   -- Lennox;

   -- Malibu;

   -- Manhattan Beach;

   -- Montebello;

   -- Quartz Hill;

   -- Rosemead;

   -- Rowland Heights;

   -- San Fernando;

   -- South Whittier;

   -- Stevenson Ranch;

   -- View Park Bebe Moore Campbell;

   -- West Covina;

   -- West Hollywood; and

   -- Woodcrest.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA Countystate reopeningspublic libraryLA County Library
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us