LA County Medical Examiner reveals cause of death for Ryan Kobayashi, father of missing Hawaii woman

Ryan Kobayashi, the father of the woman missing from Hawaii, was found dead in an apparent suicide near LAX last Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Kobayashi’s cause of death was “multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.” Kobayashi was 58.

He had traveled to Los Angeles from Hawaii searching for his daughter, 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi, after she missed her connecting flight to New York from LAX.

Police confirmed that Kobayashi died after he jumped off from a parking structure near LAX sometime around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Kobayashi family issued a statement expressing grief and asking the public to focus on the search for Hannah Kobayashi.

Hannah was last seen wearing black leggings, a tie-dye sweatshirt and a green backpack.

Any information regarding her whereabouts should be reported to LAPD.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.