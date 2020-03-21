LA County Metro Buses, Trains Still Running

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Friday that its service lines will continue to operate and it has had no reported cases of coronavirus originating from its bus or train services or from its nearly 11,000 employees.

"We have no plans to shut down," Metro CEO Phillip Washington said. "We are a lifeline for this county."

However, transportation officials continue to urge people to travel only to obtain essentials. Metro also noted that starting Friday night, final train departures from originating stations on each line will be at midnight.

Metro's service levels have been reduced 15% to 20% and it is running a "hybrid service" similar to what the agency runs on weekends, Washington said. For example, starting Monday, the Red, Purple, Blue, Expo and Gold lines will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., running every 20 minutes at all other times.

Officials recommended that riders be on the rail system no later than 10:30 p.m. to make the final train connections of the night.

About 40% of Metro's riders are using its services at this time, and Washington said Metro is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as county health officials to operate under current health guidelines.

Metro officials said they will remain "flexible" during the outbreak to provide service for essential travel.

Washington acknowledged that as the county's residents stay at home, there has been significant revenue loss that will need to be recouped.

"We do have multiple sources of funding, and yes, that funding is declining, and we will make adjustments as appropriate," he said "With the revenue loss, we will go as long as we can. We do need federal assistance. We do need state assistance."

Washington said he does not anticipate delays for major construction projects that are planned for the future and numerous projects are still ongoing. Management teams have been meeting with Metro officials daily, he said.

"Our focus right now is to make sure that our riders and our employees are safe," Washington said. "Our operators have been fantastic. Very few of them have called in sick, and they are really on the front lines. We do not see at this time a shortage of operators."

Metro officials said they will install more hand sanitizer dispensers at hubs for riders, and they are looking at how to install sanitizer dispensers on vehicles.

Employees who may be vulnerable to the disease are able to stay home. Metro officials said they are still waiting on testing kits, and have instructed employees to practice social distancing.

Telecommuting has already been started among some Metro employees. Washington said Metro has "tried to create a balance'' to controlling the coronavirus situation and is allowing employees to stay home, especially if they are tending to their children or sick family members.

Metro buses and trains are being cleaned at least once a day, with a focus on cleaning "touch points" such as handrails and elevator buttons that passengers and employees use.

Washington said he is not recommending the transit system make travel fares free at this time.