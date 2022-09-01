COVID-19

LA County Moves Into Low COVID Activity Level

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials did note that the new case rate was probably low due to many people using at-home COVID rapid tests -- many of which are not reported to the county.

By City News Service and Heather Navarro

Traffic in Los Angeles.
Getty

LA County officially moved into the low transmission category regarding COVID-19 activity Thursday.

The categorization is set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Low COVID activity is characterized as falling below the threshold of 200 cases per 100,000 residents. LA County's new case rate is 192.8 per 100,000 residents.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

COVID boosters 6 hours ago

US Advisers Endorse Updated COVID Shots for Fall Boosters

Business 7 hours ago

U.S. Health Officials Brace for Another Fall Covid Surge, But With Fewer Deaths

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials did note that the new case rate was probably low due to many people using at-home COVID rapid tests -- many of which are not reported to the county.

The move has no practical effect for residents, since it will not trigger any changes in public health protocols, with most restrictions already lifted.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

"Moving into the low community level reflects minimal stress on the hospital care system in L.A. County associated with COVID-19,'' Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters during an online briefing. "However, viral transmission with a case rate of just below 200 is still high, as it represents about 2,600 new cases a day. Our hope is that we can continue to slow transmission so that we reach a weekly case rate of less than 100, which would drop that daily number of new cases to 1,400.''

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusLos AngelesLA Countycovid-19 pandemic
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us