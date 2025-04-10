Escaped LA County murderer sought in Tijuana shootout that killed police commander

An escaped California killer convicted in a Los Angeles County murder is sought in connection with a shootout in Tijuana that killed a law enforcement officer.

The California Department of Corrections confirmed the investigation involving the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican law enforcement related to Cesar Hernandez, who escaped from custody Dec. 2, 2024 before a court appearance in the Kern County community of Delano.

He was serving a life sentence of 80 years to life for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a many\ outside a South Los Angeles bar.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is aware of the shooting Wednesday in Tijuana during an attempt by Mexican law enforcement to arrest a fugitive wanted in the United States. The agency said police commander Abigail Esparza was shot and later died.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service were in the area, but not involved in the shooting, the agency said.

"The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of the shooting incident that occurred yesterday in Tijuana, Mexico, during an attempt by Mexico law enforcement to arrest a fugitive wanted in the United States," the agency said in a statement. "Tragically, Mexico police commander Abigail Esparza Reyes was shot. USMS personnel were in the area but not involved in the shooting incident. They did render aid to Commander Esparza Reyes before she succumbed to injuries. We mourn her loss along with her family, friends and colleagues.

"We will continue to assist our international partners with the associated investigations. Those who commit violence against law enforcement officers will be held accountable."

No arrests were reported Thursday.

Baja California state Gov. Marina Del Pilar issued a statement expressing condolences. The commander was part of an arrest warrant operation, she said.

Video showed law enforcement officers and vehicles, and car stopped near an intersection at the scene of the shootout in the Colonia Barcelona neighborhood of Tijuana, about 30 miles south of San Diego.

Video showed Hernandez's escape last year in the community about 140 miles north of Los Angeles.

It showed Hernandez, dressed in orange prison pants and shirt, running in an empty field with an officer well behind. Authorities said at the time Hernandez somehow obtained a handcuff key, possibly one he made, to remove his handcuffs before punching a guard and running through an open gate in the transfer parking lot of the Kern County Superior Courthouse.

Hernandez was transferred from custody Los Angeles County to Kern County on June 27, 2019. He was sentenced to 80 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, a second-strike offense, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Hernandez, 34, was convicted of shooting a man after leaving a bar in South Los Angeles, according to appellate court filings obtained by the Associated Press. The victim was at the bar and, as he drove away, Hernandez was seen following him in his car before getting out to shoot him.

Details about a motive for the shooting was not included in the court filing, the AP reported.