LA County Offering Hepatitis Vaccinations After Possible Exposure at Men's Central Jail

After a reported case of Hepatitis A at the Men's Central Jail, LA County officials will be offering free hepatitis vaccinations to those exposed.

By City News Service

In the wake of a reported case of Hepatitis A in a person who was recently detained at the Men's Central Jail, Los Angeles County health officials Saturday will begin offering free hepatitis vaccinations to anyone who may have been exposed.

People who were at the jail between May 13 and May 28 were urged to get vaccinated against the virus.

Shots will be offered Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Obregon Park, 4021 E. First St., and Ted Watkins Memorial Park, 1335 E. 103rd St. Shots will be offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week at Market Street Center, 22900 Market St. in Santa Clarita.

Vaccinations are also available at Public Health walk-in clinics. Information about hours and locations is available online at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/chs/nurseclinic.pdf.

"The hepatitis A virus, which causes a short-term liver infection, is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected,'' Los Angeles County Public Health officials said. "Hepatitis A is usually transmitted
through eating contaminated food, or through close contact with a person while infectious. Symptoms of hepatitis include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine or yellow eyes/skin.''

