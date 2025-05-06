Wildfires

LA County offering loans to small businesses affected by Eaton Fire

Eligible businesses in Altadena can borrow up to $75,000.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Applications are now being accepted for a small business loan program that LA County has created to support those affected by the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

The Altadena disaster relief small business loan program, launched Monday by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority, promises up to $75,000 for eligible businesses to help them "recover, rebuild and retain jobs” in the fire-ravaged community.

Eligible businesses, including restaurants, retail shops, fitness centers, grooming services and day spas, must operate a physical storefront in the areas of ZIP codes 91001 or 91004. They also must have been operating in the qualified neighborhood for at least six months.

Once approved, funds with a 15-year loan term will be distributed directly to the business owners.

Even those who received FEMA assistance are eligible to apply, the county said in a statement.

“The Eaton Fire devastated many in our Altadena community, and this program ensures we’re providing real support where it’s needed most,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and helping them get back on their feet is essential to restoring stability, jobs, and community spirit in the wake of disaster.”

See here for additional qualification and eligibility guidelines. 

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Tuesday through June 3, 2025, at 12:00 p.m., the county said. 

