LA County Officials Announce Pilot Program to Aid Those Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis

Mayor Eric Garcetti will join City Council members Monica Rodriguez and Bob Blumenfield, LAPD Chief Michel Moore, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas, L.A. County Department of Mental Health Director Dr. Jonathan E. Sherin, county Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, and other leaders to announce the Therapeutic Transportation Pilot Program, "a joint effort that represents an unarmed model of emergency response for those experiencing a mental health crisis.''

A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. PST.