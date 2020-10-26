mental health

LA County Officials Announce Pilot Program to Aid Those Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis

Watch the news conference at 1 p.m. PST in the video player below.

Mayor Eric Garcetti will join City Council members Monica Rodriguez and Bob Blumenfield, LAPD Chief Michel Moore, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas, L.A. County Department of Mental Health Director Dr. Jonathan E. Sherin, county Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, and other leaders to announce the Therapeutic Transportation Pilot Program, "a joint effort that represents an unarmed model of emergency response for those experiencing a mental health crisis.'' 

A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. PST.

This article tagged under:

mental health
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us