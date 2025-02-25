$17 million announced to expand public parks in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced 13 beneficiaries Tuesday of Measure A competitive grants totaling $17 million in funding toward increased access to green spaces across the greater Los Angeles area.

The Competitive Grant Program is aimed towards “bridging the equity gap and invest in eligible programmatic or capital projects consistent with or similar to those identified in the Parks Need Assessment,” and “have their own cyclical award schedules, ranging from annual to once every four years,” according to RSD website.

Grants are funded by "Measure A," a 2016 voter-approved parcel tax of 1.5 cents per square foot that generates revenue specifically for open spaces.

RSD is a special district of L.A. County that collects property tax revenue and grants it to cities, nonprofits and other agencies to support parks, open spaces and recreational programs.

This year's grants will fund the creation and expansion of approximately 623 acres of new park land. Over 50% of that funding will be directed toward communities with “high needs” for increased spaces.

The city of Los Angeles, Baldwin Park, Palmdale and the county Department of Parks and Recreation each received $2 million.

Carson, Santa Clarita, the Mountains Restoration Trust for Malibu, the Arroyos and Foothills Conservancy for Altadena and Coyotl/Macheduallli for Elephant Hill each received more than $1 million.

Artesia and Covina, North East Trees and the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust for South LA were also awarded smaller grants.

“Whether it's for hundreds of acres of open space or small neighborhood parks, investments by the Regional Park and Open Space District directly serve residents in every part of the county,'' L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

“With this funding, we are investing in the well-being of communities, especially those that have disproportionately faced limited access to green spaces, higher pollution levels, and, as a result, health disparities,'' Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell added.

Former Measure A projects include Del Rey Lagoon, Sycamore Grove Park, and Woodbridge Park among others.

Officials also announced a special funding opportunity to support fire recovery and climate resiliency efforts to support fire recovery will become available in the near future.

The two fires burned a combine 37,469 acres; the Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres and the Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres.