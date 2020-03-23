LA County Parks’ Trails, State Beach Parking Lots Shut Down After Overcrowding Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to overcrowding over the weekend, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation trails are being shut down, LA County Supervisor Katheryn Barger announced Monday.

Barger said the action was being taken due to "overcrowding this weekend."

Because of overcrowding this weekend, we’ve decided to close our @lacountyparks trails. Please remember, you’re safer at home. For exercise and fresh air, please stick to walks in your neighborhood, avoid going in large groups, and stay six feet apart. pic.twitter.com/szU0LSoieq — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) March 23, 2020

Crowds were visible at beaches and on hiking trails throughout Southern California, with many people failing to practice social distancing and keeping six feet of separation between themselves and others.

Although a "safer at home" order is in place in the county and a "stay at home" order is in place at the state level, both orders allow people to go outside for walks and exercise. With springtime weather providing sunshine over the weekend, too many people took the opportunity to go out in groups to beaches and hiking trails.

"For exercise and fresh air, please stick to walks in your neighborhood, avoid going in large groups, and stay six feet apart," Barger tweeted Monday.

In addition, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city's beach parking lots would be closed to dissuade people from gathering on Southern California beaches and boardwalks. Garcetti also said that city of LA parks would be closed due to the hoards of people that failed to practice social distancing over the weekend.

This weekend we saw too many people packing beaches, trails and parks. So we are closing sports and recreation at @LACityParks and closing parking at city beaches. That doesn’t mean gather elsewhere. This is serious. Stay home and save lives. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 23, 2020

Garcetti tweeted, "This is serious. Stay home and save lives."

On Sunday, Garcetti said that failing to follow the order and maintain social distancing was a misdemeanor.

Similarly, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Monday news conference that he would be closing all state beach parking lots to avoid more scenes like the ones that took place over the weekend.

One of the most crowded beaches and boardwalks in Southern California over the weekend was Huntington Beach, and the city of Huntington Beach announced Monday that its pier, picnic areas, playgrounds and sports fields would be closed as of Tuesday, March 24.

Beaches, hiking trails and boardwalks were packed due the good weather in the face of the statewide "stay at home" order. Darsha Philips reported on NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Several piers, including the Santa Monica pier, were already closed to traffic prior to the weekend. In addition the city of Santa Monica also announced that it would be closing beach parking lots to help curb the spread of COVID-19.