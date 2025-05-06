LA County Public Health rolls out community health stations

Community Health Stations offering free overdose prevention tools and other health-related supplies operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available Tuesday.

The agency launched the self-service stations, or vending machines, earlier this year, with plans to deploy a total of 100 stations over the next few months. The 51 new stations are placed in easily accessible locations, including pharmacies, health clinics, community centers and homeless shelters.

Residents can find the nearest Community Health Station using an interactive map at ph.lacounty.gov/CommunityHealthStation.

Items available include COVID-19 self-test kits, condoms, fentanyl test strips and naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, health officials said. Kits and packages come with user instructions.

“Having free public health supplies available to residents seven days a week through the self-service Community Health Stations makes it easier to access important products that support health and save lives,” Barbara Ferrer, director of DPH, said in a statement.

An anonymous survey will be offered via touchscreen, though it's not required to receive supplies, according to the department.

The program is a collaboration between the Department of Public Health and its Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau, along with the Division of HIV and STD Programs.