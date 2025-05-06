LA County

LA County Public Health rolls out community health stations

An anonymous survey will be offered via touchscreen, though it's not required to receive supplies, according to the department.    

By City News Service

Rapid at-home Covid-19 test kits are ready to be distributed by the GreenRoots environmental protection organization and Chelsea Community Connections in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on December 17, 2021. – Each kit contains two test and each person is given enough for their entire family. Cities and towns across Massachusetts are receiving the free tests as part of a state government strategy to control the spread of the virus this holiday season. Massachusetts is distributing 2.1 million of the rapid tests. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
OSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Community Health Stations offering free overdose prevention tools and other health-related supplies operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available Tuesday.

The agency launched the self-service stations, or vending machines, earlier this year, with plans to deploy a total of 100 stations over the next few months. The 51 new stations are placed in easily accessible locations, including pharmacies, health clinics, community centers and homeless shelters.    

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Residents can find the nearest Community Health Station using an interactive map at ph.lacounty.gov/CommunityHealthStation.    

Items available include COVID-19 self-test kits, condoms, fentanyl test strips and naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, health officials said. Kits and packages come with user instructions.    

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“Having free public health supplies available to residents seven days a week through the self-service Community Health Stations makes it easier to access important products that support health and save lives,” Barbara Ferrer, director of DPH, said in a statement.

An anonymous survey will be offered via touchscreen, though it's not required to receive supplies, according to the department.    

The program is a collaboration between the Department of Public Health and its Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau, along with the Division of HIV and STD Programs.

This article tagged under:

LA County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us