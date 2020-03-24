LA County

LA County Releases 1,700 Inmates to Reduce Jail Population Due to Coronavirus

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles County has released approximately 1,700 inmates to lessen the inmate population during the COVID-19 crisis, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday.

With these releases, the county's jail population was lowered by about 10%, according to Villanueva.

The update comes after the first California State Prison inmate tested positive for the coronavirus in Lancaster on Sunday. He has been in isolation since March 19, when he reported not feeling well. He was tested the following day and results were received Sunday.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

