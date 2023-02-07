COVID-19

LA County Reports 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,103 new COVID-19 infections, along with 14 more virus-related deaths.

By City News Service

Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,103 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, along with 14 more virus-related deaths.

The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,683,859.

The daily case numbers released by the county's Department of Public Health are undercounts of actual virus activity, due to people who use at-home tests and don't report the results, and others who don't test at all.

With 14 more fatalities, the county's overall virus-related death toll rose to 35,369.

According to state figures, there were 692 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Tuesday, up slightly from 675 on Saturday, of those patients, 83 were being treated in intensive care units.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 5.6% as of Tuesday, roughly the same rate as the past week.

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities in the county, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days and at businesses where they are required by the owner. 

Masks are strongly recommended for high-risk individuals, and for people riding public transit.

