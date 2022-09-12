LA County Reports Its First Death Due to Monkeypox

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health along with the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention has confirmed its first death due to monkeypox Monday.

The individual who died was an LA County resident who was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized, health officials said in a statement.

In order to protect the confidentiality and privacy of the individual, health officials will not be releasing additional information about the case to the public.

As of Sept. 9 LA County reported 1,836 confirmed cases including Long Beach and Pasadena. Also as of Sept. 9 the county has administered 52,137 of the first dose of monkeypox vaccine.

They continue to remind everyone that people who are severely immunocompromised who think they might have monkeypox or might have been exposed should seek medical care.