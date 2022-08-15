water

4 Million LA County Residents Asked to Suspend Outdoor Watering for 15 Days

The September shutdown request was issued so the Metropolitan Water District can repair a leak in a water pipeline.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

drought-lawn-sprinkler-2015

More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for more than two weeks next month.

The shutdown, required to repair a leak in a water pipeline, will impact residents in a large swath of southern Los Angeles County, parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys and Malibu.

Here's what to know about the Metropolitan Water District project.

When are residents being asked to suspend outdoor watering?

The 15-day period is scheduled for Sept. 6 to 20.

Where are residents being asked to suspend outdoor water use?

About 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are affected by the upper feeder shutdown. Locations include the cities of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance. Residents in the Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District will also be impacted.

Residents can view a map of affected areas and more information here.

Click for a larger version of this map.

Why are residents asked to suspend outdoor water use?

A leak was discovered in the 36-mile upper feeder pipeline, which delivers water from the Colorado River to Southern California, earlier this year. The pipeline was running at a reduced capacity after a temporary repair while officials designed a more permanent solution.

"We need to make this urgent repair to ensure this infrastructure can continue serving Southern California in the immediate term and for years to come," said Brent Yamasaki, systems operations manager for the Metropolitan Water District. While we do this work, we need people who normally get water from this pipeline to eliminate their outdoor water use to stretch the limited available water supplies. We don't take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time."

Officials suggested delaying new plantings until after Sept. 20, avoiding fertilizing lawns and plants and turning the sprinkler timer off on the evening of Sept. 5.

