LA County Residents Will Be Required to Wear Masks Indoors Even if Vaccinated

The LA County Public Health Department will issue an order requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors starting Saturday night.

By City News Service and Maggie More

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in LA County once more, and with a startling increase in cases, the LA County Department of Public Health announced Thursday it will once again require everyone to wear masks inside.

During a virtual press conference on Thursday, the LACDPH said it would issue an order requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors. The order goes into effect on Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

The requirement is an increased measure from when the health department recommended, but did not require, that everyone remain masked inside on June 28.

The order is "similar to masking requirements in place prior to June 15," LACDPH said.

The full order making masks mandatory for everyone once again will be available on the LACDPH no later than Friday.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County topped 400 on Wednesday, and another 1,315 infections were confirmed, marking the sixth consecutive day of new cases topping 1,000.

The vast majority of infections were in unvaccinated individuals, LACDPH said. Rising infection rates are in part due to the rise of the Delta variant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

