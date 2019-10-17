Three Los Angeles County restaurants were featured on a recent list of the "50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2019," a collection compiled by restaurant reservation service OpenTable.

The list, announced Tuesday, was created after an analysis of over 12 million online reviews, collected between Sept. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019, for more than 30,000 restaurants, according to the OpenTable website. Restaurants with a sufficient review score and number of reviews were eligible to be on the list, but the 50 selected for the final lineup had the highest ratio of "GoodForDates" or "Good for a Date" tags to total reviews.

"Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date — whether it’s your first or one-thousandth," said Anna Besse, Director of Marketing at OpenTable in a news release.

To see the list of all 50 venues and a map of their locations, click here.

Castaway — Burbank (4.4/5.0)

Having reopened last year after a renovation, Castaway offers a "steak-forward" menu with seafood additions. It also boasts a Saturday and Sunday brunch, complete with cereal-themed cocktails.

The venue's new design features an "unparalleled patio experience" with multi-level seating. Additionally, its location in the hills of Burbank provides a skyline view of the San Fernando Valley and downtown Los Angeles.

CATCH LA — West Hollywood (4.6/5.0)

CATCH has locations in New York and Las Vegas, but it was its West Hollywood venue that made OpenTable's list. The restaurant boasts a 340-seat rooftop dining room with a view of the local nightlife and Hollywood Hills.

CATCH LA's open kitchen specializes in seafood with Japanese influences, including sushi rolls, sashimi and wagyu beef.

Perch LA — Downtown Los Angeles (4.6/5.0)

Like its fellow LA County venues on OpenTable's list, Perch LA enjoys an elevated dining location, this time on the 15th floor of the Pershing Square Building in downtown LA. It features French design and cuisine, its dishes including ravioli of rabbit and cous-cous caviar.

