LA County considers reward in drive-by shooting deaths of mother and daughter in Compton

A $20,000 reward in the investigation into the shooting deaths of a woman and her daughter at a Compton intersection will be considered Tuesday by Los Angeles County officials.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the killings of a 45-year-old La'von Hall and her 22-year-old daughter Ma'Laysia Martin in an April 1 drive-by shooting.

The two women were waiting at at stoplight when someone in another vehicle opened fire at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Caldwell Street and Central Avenue. The shooter's vehicle left the scene southbound on Central Avenue.

Hall was found in the street west of the intersection. Her daughter was found in their car's passenger seat.

Both women died at the scene.

The drive-by shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, an official said. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Days after the shootings, sheriff's department investigators identified Hall's 41-year-old ex-boyfriend Donte Brown as a suspect in the killings. Brown remains at large.

Brown is known to frequent the Compton and Long Beach areas and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives have said they believe there are witnesses to the killings who may have information for investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or click here.