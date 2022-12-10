LA County Sees Slight Drop in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of Los Angeles County residents in the hospital with the coronavirus decreased by 41 people to 1,267, according to the latest state data released Saturday.

Of those patients, 146 were being treated in intensive care, up from 137 the previous day.

The latest numbers come one day after local officials reported 3,756 new infections, along with 17 more virus-related deaths, lifting the county's cumulative totals from throughout the pandemic to 3,577,685 cases and 34,296 fatalities.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 12.1% as of Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The county on Thursday moved from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "medium'' COVID activity category into the "high'' category. The move came when the county's average rate of new infections rose to 258 per 100,000 people -- well above the threshold of 200 per 100,000. The health department says the actual number of cases in the county is much higher than reported each day, since many people take at-home tests and don't report the results, or they do not get tested at all.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the move will not trigger a return to any lockdowns or business closures that were imposed at the height of the pandemic. But she warned that being in the "high'' category means the virus is rampant in the area, and the odds of being exposed are growing.

"We are not asking people to curtail their activities, to avoid activities or to shut down any activities,'' she said. "We're letting people know that the risk is higher with elevated transmission, and because this is having an impact on our health care system and our vulnerable residents, it's time to layer in sensible protections.''

She noted that with the current infection rate, there's an 80% to 90% chance that at least one person is infected with the virus at an event or gathering of 200 people.

Ferrer has said the county will re-impose an indoor mask mandate if it remains in the "high'' category and if the county's virus-related hospitalization numbers reach two thresholds:

-- if the rate of daily hospital admissions tops 10 per 100,000

residents; and

-- if the percent of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID patients

tops 10%.

The county has already surpassed the first threshold, with the rate of daily hospital admissions already at 14.8 per 100,000 residents as of Thursday. The percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients was 6.9% as

of Thursday, still below the 10% threshold.

Ferrer said the health department's initial projections showed that the hospital bed percentage would reach 10% by Dec. 20, but she said admission numbers appear to have leveled off in the past three days, meaning it may be longer before the figure reaches 10% -- if at all.

"We're not sure that we'll get there,'' she said. "We're going to be hopeful that in fact we're starting to see perhaps some leveling in the need for people to be treated at hospitals,'' Ferrer told reporters.

Mask wearing, however, continues to be ``strongly recommended'' by the county at indoor public settings. But Ferrer said that even absent a mandate, residents should start wearing them.

"We all need to wear our masks now,'' she said, again citing multiple studies showing their effectiveness in preventing spread. "We've reached a threshold where there's just too much transmission, and it's creating a lot

of risk.''

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner.

Ferrer said Thursday the county reported an average of 3,800 new infections per day over the past seven days, a 40% increase from the previous week, when 2,700 new cases per day were reported.

Daily virus-related hospital admissions jumped by 9% over that week, and daily death reports rose from eight per day to 12.

"With a higher number of cases, we see more transmission,'' Ferrer said. "This means that you're chance of catching COVID during your routine activities -- grocery shopping, eating out, running errands, going to work --

will increase. If you're going to an event such as a concert or a large Christmas party, there is now a higher likelihood that one or more persons at the event is infected. They could unknowingly infect you, and you in turn could unknowingly infect your friends and coworkers or your family.''