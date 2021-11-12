East Los Angeles

One Dead, Deputy Injured in Confrontation at East LA Gas Station

Deputies opened fire after responding to the East Los Angeles gas station, where two people were believed to be setting fires.

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Jonathan Lloyd

One person is dead and another was shot and wounded Friday morning when deputies opened fire after responding to reports of someone setting fires at a gas station in East Los Angeles.

A deputy was hospitalized with an injury to the face, the sheriff's department said. Details about the deputy's condition were not immediately available.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department deputies responded at about 4 a.m. to the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard. At least one deputy opened fire after a confrontation with two people who were attempting to start a fire at the gas station, authorities said.

The sheriff's department released a statement, but did not confirm whether the individual who died at the scene had also been shot.

"One of the suspects was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital while it is unknown the cause of death of the second suspect," the release said.

Details about the encounter and the condition of the hospitalized individual were not immediately available. 

