Man Shot by LA County Sheriff's Deputy in South Whittier

A man is in the hospital Wednesday morning, after being shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy in South Whittier.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m., in the 12400 block of Shoemaker Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

That part of Shoemaker Avenue was shut down, with cars being turned away while police investigated the incident. An LASD armored SWAT vehicle could be seen outside of a home on that street.

The man was shot by a deputy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not yet known.

It is also not yet known why the shooting occurred.

NBC4 was initially told that a member of the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau is the person who fired the gun in the incident, but there are no details as to why that team was in South Whittier.

Shoemaker Avenue will be closed from Sunshine Avenue to Imperial Highway for the duration of the investigation.