LA County Sheriff's Department unveils policy banning law enforcement gangs

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna announced a new policy Tuesday that will ban deputy’s participation in law enforcement gangs and hate groups.

Luna said he worked tirelessly on the new policy alongside labor unions to address a long-standing issue in his department.

“I’m not the kind of guy who is turning away saying this doesn’t exist,” Sheriff Luna said. “I think it exists, but I remind everybody out there 99% of our employees are amazing.”

Luna said participants in law enforcement gangs or hate groups have engaged in a wide range of behavior that involves everything from use of force issues, to lying on reports, to misconduct within the department. They also have heard complaints from the community on racial bias.

This new policy defines terms like ‘law enforcement gang’ and ‘hate group’ and it prohibits a deputy’s participation in them.

It also acknowledges that criminal allegations may be referred to prosecutors and participation in these groups may result in a suspension or revoking a deputy’s law enforcement certification.

But how will it enforced?

“First, you start off with a good strong policy, which I believe this is. Number two, you train to make sure everybody understands the policy. And then you hold people accountable,” Sheriff Luna said.

The sheriff worked on the new policy with labor unions.

The Association for LA Deputy Sheriffs President Richard Pippin released a statement Wednesday.

“This policy enables the Sheriff’s Department to address staff who do not meet the expected standard of conduct, while safeguarding the rights that are afforded to all workers in this country,” Pippin said. “Perhaps the 'defund the police' crowd won't be satisfied, but they never will be, shy of the complete end of any kind of effective policing in our society. Given the severe personnel shortages currently facing the Sheriff's Department, ALADS is focused on staffing and creating the excellent law enforcement agency our communities deserve.”

Sheriff Luna said the policy will take effect Oct. 18.