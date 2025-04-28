LA County Sheriff's Department launches emergency vehicle campaign

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is launching its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”

It aims to educate drivers about the importance of staying vigilant when maneuvering near emergency vehicles and pulling to the right when emergency vehicles are approaching.

California law requires motorists to pull to the right and stop when emergency vehicles approach with lights and sirens in operation.

“Too often, we encounter drivers who are unsure of what to do or worse, ignore the sirens altogether,'' Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement.

“This campaign is about saving lives by making sure every driver knows how to react when they see those flashing lights in their rearview mirror.”

The campaign highlights actions drivers to take when emergency vehicles are in their vicinity. They are:

Keep music at a reasonable volume and avoid distractions to hear sirens and see flashing lights.

Pull to the right. When safe, signal and move your vehicle to the right-hand side of the road.

Stop and wait. Remain stopped until the emergency vehicle has passed or directed otherwise.

Don't block intersections. When in an intersection and when an emergency vehicle approaches, continue through and then pull over.

To reinforce this message, the LASD will share educational content across social media platforms and conduct public service announcements.

“Being aware and reacting properly isn't just about following the laws about being a responsible member of our community,'' Luna said. “When you see emergency lights, pull to the right. It could make the difference between life and death.”