LA County Sheriff's Department Reports Uptick in Heat Related Emergencies

This holiday weekend heat wave can become dangerous if we are not prepared.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department is reporting an uptick in heat-related emergencies, having to rescue hikers suffering dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Deputy Steve Pratt with the LA County Sheriff’s Department said they use Air Rescue 5 to help people who are going through heat related issues.

Air Rescue 5 has five crew members on it at all times, Pratt said.

Pratt and the rest of Air Rescue 5 have been on standby for their next call during this brutal heat wave.

And while they respond to all kinds of incidents, there is a trend right now.

“We’ve had an uptick in calls for heat exhaustion or heat related emergencies,” Pratt said.

“It’s a big air ambulance, we can transport two critical patients, we have two medics that are able to work on patients, he said.

Pratt says this intense heat shouldn’t be underestimated and is advising people to avoid hiking during the hottest times of the day, and to be prepared.

“You want to make sure you have enough water for your entire hike, you want to make sure you have a plan, someone knows where you’re going,” he said.

“You gotta really be careful. you have to know your body, really know your limits,” Adan Gonzalez, a hiker said.

“It’s serious. Heat emergencies can be a life-threatening emergency. So, you can’t let it progress,” Pratt said.