LA County Sheriff's Department will not increase patrols of fertility clinics

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department are not increasing patrols or security of fertility clinics today following an explosion in Palm Springs that killed the bomber and injured at least four people.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described the bombing as an “isolated event.”

“We maintain the safety and security of all people as our top priority. We continue to work with our fellow law enforcement and federal agency partners to monitor the circumstances surrounding this incident,” an LASD statement said. “At this time, there are no known credible threats to Los Angeles County. We ask all members of the public to report anything suspicious to law enforcement.”

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office sent out extra patrols near fertility centers on Sunday and said it will continue heightened patrols of fertility clinics in the county Monday.

The FBI, Palm Springs Police Department and other agencies are continuing their investigation into Saturday's deadly bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs.

Investigators planned to continue to search for physical evidence and learn more about the bombing suspect who died in the blast.

He was identified Sunday as 25-year-old Twentynine Palms resident Guy Edward Bartkus, and authorities said they were examining an “anti pro-life manifesto” believed to be authored by Bartkus.

Bartkus was killed in the explosion, which occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive. The clinic was closed at the time of the explosion, but four others were injured at the scene. Those victims were released from medical care as of Sunday.

In a Sunday morning news briefing, Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said authorities served a search warrant Saturday in Twentynine Palms, where some neighbors were briefly evacuated.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said that while there are no known threats against clinics in the county, “out of an abundance of caution,” deputies will conduct extra patrols.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the incident,” sheriff's officials added. “We want to reassure the public that their safety and well-being will always be a priority for the Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement.”

The department also urged residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or their local law enforcement agency.