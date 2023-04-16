Controversial Interaction Between LA County Deputies and San Gabriel Family Caught on Camera

A controversial interaction was caught on camera between LA County sheriff's deputies and a family in San Gabriel.

The video was taken back in October, but the family at the center of the incident only recently posted it online. On Oct. 22, deputies responded to a call for service at the apartment complex in the 5100 block of Rosemead Boulevard.

The agency said that a concerned resident called them to the location of that home after hearing a loud argument and someone being hit. Deputies were directed to an apartment with the door ajar and explained the nature of the call to the people inside, according to the department's statement.

"The occupants were uncooperative and refused to comply," the department said. "After several attempts to have the occupants of the residence exit the location to ascertain if anyone was injured inside, the deputies made entry and a use of force against a juvenile occurred."

During the encounter, the girl's mother is heard yelling through the Ring camera trying to get everyone's attention. She said deputies had the wrong home when they came in and detained her daughter.

NBC4 reached out to the sheriff's department about the interaction and in a statement, they said they were at the correct home.

"Contrary to the allegations on social media, deputies DID NOT enter the wrong location with a search warrant," the sheriff's department said. "In fact, they were directed to the location by concerned citizens and based on the information, deputies had a lawful duty to ensure there were no injured victims and/or suspects inside the location."

Cordova said she took her daughter to the hospital due to bruising on her arms.

"She was in pain," said Ceidy Cordova, the girl's mother. "He really hurt her."

Outside the home, a driver who was later identified as a member of the family, was arrested after driving by with a cellphone in hand as he went through a stop sign, deputies said. That person also was arrested at the scene.

"Following the detention and arrest for obstructing/resisting, both the juvenile and the stepfather reported they were not injured as a result of the incident," the department said. "The entire incident was captured on video and a thorough use of force investigation was initiated following the incident. The videos depicted on social media do not capture the complete sequence of events."