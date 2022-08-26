LA County Sheriff's Department

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Found After Disappearing From Crash Scene

By Staff Reports

An LA County Sheriff's deputy squad car was found crashed in Stevenson Ranch but the deputy was not inside the vehicle.

The crash occurred at Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch at around 9:30 p.m.

The deputy was later found and believed to have made his way out of the crashed vehicle.

The crash did not involve any other vehicles and it did not appear that any other person was injured.

The deputy was reported to be conscious and transported to a local hospital.

It was not clear how the crash happened.

Traffic began piling up on Stevenson Ranch Parkway as deputies investigated the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

