LA County Sheriff's deputy guilty of excessive force in 2023 incident

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was found guilty of excessive force in a 2023 incident involving a man and woman outside of a grocery store.

The incident happened in June of 2023 in the city of Lancaster.

Deputies were called out to a Winco grocery store for reports of a robbery involving a man and woman.

Body cam video shows the 32-year-old deputy, Trevor Kirk, assault and pepper spray a woman who was recording him.

A federal judge will sentence Kirk in April.

The FBI investigated this case, with the help of the LA County Sheriff's Department.