A man was fatally shot Friday by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Gardena.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near Figueroa Street, in Gardena, according to Deputy James Nagao.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Nagao said. No deputies were injured.

No information was given regarding the man or what led up to the shooting.