East Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Shooting in East LA Leaves Man Dead

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff's homicide division, Internal Affairs, the Office of the Inspector General and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's shooting team.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Sunday by at least one deputy in East Los Angeles that left one man dead.

The shooting in the 100 block of North Rowan Avenue happened about 2:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. It was not immediately disclosed how many deputies fired their weapons, nor how many shots were fired.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital, where he later died, Deputy Abraham Bedeoyan said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Gas prices 5 hours ago

SoCal Gas Prices Continue Rising, Hit Highest Levels Since November 2019

LA County 4 hours ago

LA County Loosens Restrictions, Moves to Red Tier Just After Midnight

Orange County 6 hours ago

Movie Theaters, Gyms, Indoor Dining: Orange County Moves Into Red Tier

The man's age was not immediately known. The LASD did not yet release any details about what led up to the deadly confrontation, Bedeoyan said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

There was no immediate information regarding whether the deceased had a weapon.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff's homicide division, Internal Affairs, the Office of the Inspector General and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's shooting team.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

East Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us