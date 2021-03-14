LA County Sheriff's Deputy Shooting in East LA Leaves Man Dead

Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Sunday by at least one deputy in East Los Angeles that left one man dead.

The shooting in the 100 block of North Rowan Avenue happened about 2:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. It was not immediately disclosed how many deputies fired their weapons, nor how many shots were fired.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital, where he later died, Deputy Abraham Bedeoyan said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The man's age was not immediately known. The LASD did not yet release any details about what led up to the deadly confrontation, Bedeoyan said.

There was no immediate information regarding whether the deceased had a weapon.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff's homicide division, Internal Affairs, the Office of the Inspector General and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's shooting team.