Lancaster

LA County Sheriff's deputy shot in Lancaster

The deputy was in critical condition, according to officials.

By Missael Soto

LASD logo

Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday that injured a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Lancaster.

The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. after deputies were responding to a robbery call in the 1200 block of Meadow View.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. One of the deputies and the suspect were both struck.

The deputy was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, LASD said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

LancasterLASD
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us