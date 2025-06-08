LA County Sheriff's deputy shot in Lancaster

Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday that injured a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Lancaster.

The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. after deputies were responding to a robbery call in the 1200 block of Meadow View.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. One of the deputies and the suspect were both struck.

The deputy was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, LASD said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story.