LA County Splash Pads, Swim Beaches to Open This Week

Splash pads, swim beaches and other outdoor fun spots will open this week in Los Angeles County, with protocols in place intended to keep visitors safe.



The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has declared July as "Parks Make Life Better'' month.

"We invite everyone to enjoy summer fun by visiting our splash pads, swim beaches and other outdoor amenities at LA County Parks,'' said director Norma E. Garcia, who was officially appointed to that post by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

"We have convened with over 90 park municipalities, in partnership with the Department of Public Health to develop COVID-19 health procedures to help our staff and park guests stay safe.''

Access to parks, trails and open space is important to staying physically active and the mental health of county residents, Garcia said.

County pools will remain closed throughout the summer, according to a department spokeswoman.

Children playing in the water at splash pads and swim beaches will not be required to wear masks, but parents supervising will be asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing. No group gatherings will be permitted at the county facilities, where social distancing will always apply.

Upcoming openings include:

-- splash pads with play areas located at 18 parks on Thursday;

-- swim beaches along the lakes at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Castaic State and Santa Fe Dam recreation areas on Thursday;

-- overnight family fishing and camping events at select regional parks offering an affordable outdoor "stay-cation'' for families begin Friday;

-- PAD In Motion, a new twist on the Parks After Dark program with an open streets concept starts July 16 at select parks.

Monthly summer day camps are offered at 50 locations for children ages 6 years and older. Registration is open with free or reduced-cost options are available.

Drive-In at the Park will offer double features every weekend through August at Castaic Lake.

Trails and open spaces are open for hiking, walking and running, with physical distancing required.

A full list of activities and details on COVID-19 protocols is

available at https://parks.lacounty.gov/summer.

Find a splash pad or swim beach here.

